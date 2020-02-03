50 Great Things Happening This Week In and Around Boston

It’s the first week of February and it’s chock-full of fun for the entire family! Catch some First Friday fun at the MFA, ICA and SoWa. Lace up those skates and hit the ice at the Frog Pond or Patriot Place, or take in a performance of Blue Man Group. Plus there’s so much more happening we can’t possibly include it all. Check our our picks for your week ahead:

Monday, Feb. 3

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Boston Common.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Guided tours take place daily at Harpoon Brewery, giving visitors an up close and personal view of the brewing process. As part of the tour, visitors 21 and over will enjoy a range of freshly-brewed Harpoon and UFO beers. Tours last approximately one hour. Tickets are $5 and only available the day of the tour and can only be purchased in person. Noon to 5 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-7 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Free Comedy Night at McGreevy’s Boston

Enjoy a free comedy night featuring some of the best stand-up comics in the Northeast at McGreevy’s Boston every Monday and Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. and it’s a 21 plus show. McGreevy’s Boston, 911 Boylston St., Boston.

Cityside Free Comedy Monday

Enjoy free comedy every Monday night at Cityside Bar with some of the best stand-up comics working today, along with frequent, surprise guests. Come join in the fun to see comedians who have performed on Conan, Comedy Central, Funny or Die, Sirius XM, HBO and more. There’s no cover charge, it’s 21 plus and it’s first come, first seated, with standing room available if sold out. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. It’s Cityside Bar, 1960 Beacon St., Brighton.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Sing-Along in the Kids Nook with Jeff Jam

Join Jeff Jam today in the Kids Nook at the Boston Public Market for a sing-along the kiddos are sure to love. Jam is a certified Music Together teacher who has been teaching and leading community sing-alongs in Cambridge, Arlington, Belmont and Somerville for more than 10 years. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Night Shift Brewing Fun Run

Looking for an early week run? Head to the Night Shift Brewery tap room every Tuesday for a casual 5K loop with a Night Shift staff member followed by beers on the patio. All experience and speeds welcome and no registration is needed. 6:30 p.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. 7:30 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Trivia Tuesdays at Dorchester Brewing Company

On Tuesday nights, head on over to Dorchester Brewing Company for Trivia night by Stump! Test your knowledge and have some fun. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. 7 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Free Comedy at Bill’s Bar

Enjoy free 21+ comedy night at Bill’s Bar where lineups regularly feature headlining comedians from “Comedy Central,” “Last Comic Standing” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and more. Just be sure to reserve your spot. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., Bill’s Bar, 5 Lansdowne St., Boston.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Seasonal Craft in the Kids Nook

Head over to the Boston Public Market this morning for a hands-on seasonal arts and craft’s activities every Thursday in the kids nook. Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

ICA Free Thursday Night

Did you know the Institute of Contemporary Art is free for all visitors every Thursday? It sure is. 5-9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Acoustic Night in the Beer Hall with Jesse Nissenbaum

Head to the Harpoon Beer Hall tonight and enjoy a live acoustic set from Jesse Nissenbaum. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. 7:30 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

Friday, Feb. 7

SoWa First Fridays

Meet artists, view exhibits and shop as more than 200 artists, galleries, shops and showrooms open their doors to the public tonight for an evening of art, culture and inspiration for this monthly, family friendly event. 5-9 p.m., 450-460 Harrison Ave., Boston.

ICA First Friday: Red Hot

Head on over to the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston’s First Friday event. Tonight sip spicy signature cocktails, enjoy some contemporary art and catch both performances and lessons from Sala Y Control as you dance the night away in your finest red attire. Plus, tickets for Yayoi Kusam” LOVE IS CALLING will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis tonight. Free for members, $20 in advance/$25 at the door. 5-9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Museum of Fine Arts First Fridays

Join the folks at the Museum of Fine Arts tonight and kick off the weekend with fine art, music, signature cocktails, tapas and more. Tickets are $25, seniors and students are $23 and free for members. 6-9:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston.

Friday Night Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. 7 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. 7:30 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.

Piano Bar Singalong with Mel at Democracy Brewing

Don’t miss this piano bar singalong at Democracy Brewing with Mel. Request your favorites and sing along (song books are handed out). 8:30-11:30 p.m., Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Yoga in the Beer Garden

Enjoy some yoga in the tap room at Remnant Brewery this morning. Enjoy a craft beer, and then grab a snack from some of the local vendors. Tickets are $10. 10-11 a.m., Remnant Brewing Company, 2 Bow Market Way, Somerville.

Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. Tours today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Taproom Yoga

Enjoy yoga in the Taproom with a Core Power instructor and beer, along with a food vendor once the Taproom opens. Tickets are $10. 10-11 a.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

Boston Farm & Fiber Festival

Join the folks from New England Farm to Fiber for the Boston Farm & Fiber Festival as they showcase small fiber farmers and producers throughout the area and celebrate the diverse world of Farm Yarns. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. 2 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.