6 Displaced, 2 Firefighters Injured in Dorchester Fire

A fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood reached three alarms and left six residents without a home.

The blaze broke out Thursday night at 12 Stonehurst Street. There was heavy smoke when firefighters arrived.

Four adults and two children were displaced, fire officials said. They were being assisted by the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

One firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and another had a leg strain. Both are expected to be OK.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.