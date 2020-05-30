6-Year-Old Found Unresponsive Following Hours-Long Search in New Hampshire

An hours-long search for a missing six-year-old boy came to an end Saturday after he was found unresponsive in the Salmon Falls River in New Hampshire.

Rollinsford Police received a report that the child was missing around 2p.m.

Authorities were seen searching for the boy on the area of Front Street near the railroad trestle. A rescue boat was seen on the Salmon Falls River as a search and rescue helicopter flew above.

Nearly three hours later, authorities found the boy and pulled him from the river. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

No additional information has been released.