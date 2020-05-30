Local

6-Year-Old Found Unresponsive Following Hours-Long Search in New Hampshire

Police in Rollinsford, New Hampshire searched for nearly three hours for the missing boy before finding him in the Salmon Falls River.

By Lara Salahi

An hours-long search for a missing six-year-old boy came to an end Saturday after he was found unresponsive in the Salmon Falls River in New Hampshire.

Rollinsford Police received a report that the child was missing around 2p.m.

Authorities were seen searching for the boy on the area of Front Street near the railroad trestle. A rescue boat was seen on the Salmon Falls River as a search and rescue helicopter flew above.

Nearly three hours later, authorities found the boy and pulled him from the river. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

No additional information has been released.

