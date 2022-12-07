68-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted Outside Faneuil Hall Bar

A 68-year-old man was brutally assaulted outside a Faneuil Hall bar early Sunday morning, suffering serious injuries, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say the man was with relatives for a family celebration at J.J. Donovan's Tavern in Boston when he was attacked outside the establishment and thrown to the ground. Family members and Faneuil Hall security officers told responding police officers the man fled in the direction of Congress Street, accompanied by a second man.

Officers located a man matching the suspect's description at Atlantic Avenue and High Street and a witness confirmed that it was "100%" the person who had thrown the victim to the ground.

The suspect, identified by prosecutors as Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. He was arraigned Monday in Boston District Court and ordered held in lieu of $2,000 bail. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim and J.J. Donovan's Tavern.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The second man was not involved in the altercation and was not charged.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a serious neck injury that prosecutors said could have life-long ramifications. He also suffered a severe gash to his forehead that are expected to require plastic surgery.

"It’s tragic that this innocent man is out celebrating with his family and suddenly ends up on the ground with injuries that could impact the rest of his life, and tragic that it all happened in front of his family," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "Our victim witness advocates are in contact with the victim and his family and will stay by their side throughout the course of the prosecution."