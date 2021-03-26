Local

7-Year-Old Girl Mauled by Dog in Bridgewater; 2nd Person Bitten

Investigators believe the dog, which belongs to a member of the girl's family, attacked her in a home's backyard

By Asher Klein

A family dog left a 7-year-old girl with severe bites on her head and upper body in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Thursday, local police said.

The girl was rushed to a Brockton hospital, then one in Boston, to have her serious injuries treated, Bridgewater police said Friday.

Officers were called to Main Street near Lawrence Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. after getting two 911 calls about a child screaming, police said. The officers found the wounded girl in the back seat of a vehicle.

A gray pit bull that lived in the house appeared to have caused the injuries, and also bit an adult family member, who was sent to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators believe the dog, which belongs to a member of the girl's family, attacked her in the backyard. Others present were able to get it off of her, police said.

The dog was put into Bridgewater Animal Control custody for a mandatory 10-day quarantine and a report was filed with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, police said.

