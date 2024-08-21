78-year-old man seriously hurt after being struck by car in Wakefield

A man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Wakefield police said it happened at an intersection on Water Street around 2:30 p.m. The victim, identified as a 78-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation. More details were not immediately available.

