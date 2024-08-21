Wakefield

78-year-old man seriously hurt after being struck by car in Wakefield

Wakefield police said it happened at an intersection on Water Street around 2:30 p.m

By Thea DiGiammerino

Aerial view of an intersection with police cars blocking off a crosswalk area
NBC10 Boston

A man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Wakefield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Wakefield police said it happened at an intersection on Water Street around 2:30 p.m. The victim, identified as a 78-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation. More details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

