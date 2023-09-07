8-year-old Shih Tzu looking for new home after being left by owner

An 8-year-old dog was left tied to a fence outside of the Animal Rescue League's Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Raggedy Ann, a Shih Tzu, was spotted by a trash collector around 5 a.m. outside of the ARL's shelter on Tremont St. in the middle of August.

The dog had a collar but no tags and was left with a bowl of water so it was surmised that the owner did not know what else to do, and left the dog in a moment of panic.

After going through an exam, veterinarians removed a malignant mammary mass.

Due to her condition, they are trying to find Raggedy Ann an new home as soon as possible so she may live the remainder of her life with a loving family.

The ARL will waive the adoption fee and council her new family on how to proceed.

