missing person

84-year-old man missing from Hopkinton assisted living facility

Massachusetts State Police say Jim Noon, 84, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at The Communities at Golden Pond assisted living facility on W. Main Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Massachusetts State Police

Police and firefighters are searching for an 84-year-old man reported missing from an assisted living facility in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police say Jim Noon, 84, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at The Communities at Golden Pond assisted living facility on W. Main Street. He is 5-foot-7 and was believed to be wearing khakis, a windbreaker and a Boston Red Sox ball cap.

Noon has health conditions, according to police, and he may be disoriented or confused. He is likely on foot, and police have been searching the area for him since Sunday.

Anyone with information or who thinks they spot noon is asked to call 911 or Hopkinton police at 508-497-3401.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

missing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us