The 9/11 Remembrance Garden at Boston Public Garden was damaged overnight, with flags uprooted and trash cans overturned.

Photos showed a number of small American flags scattered across the pavement. Several trash cans were also overturned, with garbage scattered across the ground.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Overnight: American flags uprooted and trash cans overturned at the September 11 Garden of Remembrance, along #Boston Public Garden. Story developing. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/iiUPc36KTN — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 9, 2021

It was not immediately clear whether the damage was the result of an act of vandalism or if the weather may have played a role.

The flags had been put up on Wednesday by volunteers.