9-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Incident at Pool in Methuen Pool

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after a "potential drowning" incident at a pool in a Methuen home Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Methuen first responders were called for a potential drowning at a home on Myrtle Street at about 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult giving aid to the girl, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, which characterized the incident in a news release as "a potential drowning at a residential in-ground swimming pool."
She was taken to a local hospital and was later flown by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center, where she is in critical condition, prosecutors said.
It wasn't immediately clear what took place in the incident. Prosecutor said Saturday night it remained under investigation