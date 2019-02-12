John Delaney Talks About Health Care at 'Politics & Eggs' in NH - NBC10 Boston
John Delaney Talks About Health Care at 'Politics & Eggs' in NH

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Published Feb 12, 2019 at 7:39 AM | Updated at 1:22 PM EST on Feb 12, 2019

    WATCH: John Delaney Speaks at Politics & Eggs Event

    Former congressman and 2020 presidential candidate John Delaney was the latest speaker in the "Politics & Eggs" event series on Tuesday.

    From 2012 to 2018, the Democrat represented Maryland's 6th congressional district. Prior to his political career, Delaney was a nonprofit leader, entrepreneur and business leader.

    Delaney was one of the first Democrats to announce his run for the 2020 presidency after he announced it in July 2017.

    "Politics & Eggs" is an event that is a traditional stop for White House hopefuls as they canvas New Hampshire ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation primary.

