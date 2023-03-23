A Grateful Goodbye to Alison King!

NBC10 Boston & NECN Political Reporter Alison King is saying goodbye after 28 years of reporting on the issues of New England. As she starts her next chapter, we're looking back on her legendary career and the impact she's had as a reporter, a role model for women, and as a holiday entertainer.
Alison joined NECN in 1995 as the station's first Connecticut Bureau Chief. Nine months later she moved to Boston to become the station's political reporter. She's been here ever since, continuing her work in political journalism for NBC10 Boston when the station launched in 2017. She's covered seven presidential races and a wide range of New England political stories, including work on documentaries on the late Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
Alison says one of the biggest highlights of her career was in 2014 when she got a chance to interview then President Barack Obama.
She's also traveled the world, from Bosnia with the Massachusetts National Guard in 1997 following the war to a Trade Mission to Israel with Gov. Patrick, and covered the Olympic Games.
Described by many she's covered as tough, fair, and sometimes a little bit scary, Alison also knows how to bring people together. In 1998, she started what would become a yearly holiday tradition in Political Harmony, where she brings politicians together to sing classic holiday songs.
Even when politics were particularly partisan, Alison King had a way of bringing everyone together for the holidays. The first Political Harmony piece aired in 1998, after a divisive year in New England politics. The tradition continued for decades. Here's a look at the original piece, and others from more recent years.