A Windy Thanksgiving Before a Cold And Quiet Weekend

Gusty winds this morning will continue into the afternoon. A few showers or snow showers will be possible the mid to late morning. We can expect some clearing by the afternoon. Friday and Saturday look cold and quiet. If you’re planning on doing some Black Friday shopping, bundle up! High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 30s.

Sunday, our weather will turn interesting once again. A storm system moving out of the Rockie Mountains and into the Great Lakes. Light snow will break out across the area, but will transition to rain during the evening along the coast. This should be mainly snow inland. A coastal storm will take over Sunday night into Monday, which will pull some colder air into the storm system. A change to snow is possible all the way to the coast by Monday afternoon. Significant accumulations are possible.

Tuesday, our weather will begin to improve. Any snow showers will wrap up quickly during the morning. Temperatures will only reach the mid 30s. Mid to late week, next week looks seasonably cool with dry air returning. Enjoy!