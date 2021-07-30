LIVE COVERAGE: Over 20 Hurt in Trolley Collision on MBTA Green Line B Branch

MBTA Green Line service has been suspended on the B Branch because of a collision between two trolleys near Babcock Street that left more than 20 people hurt, officials said.

None of the 22 injuries were thought to be life-threatening, according to the Boston Fire Department, which was one of the agencies at the scene of the crash on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University. Boston Emergency Medical Services put the number of injured at 23, but also said none were life-threatening.

Train service on the branch was suspended between Packard's Corner and Kenmore, according to the MBTA. Shuttle buses were replacing trolleys between Kenmore and Washington Street. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, but authorities are expected to hold a briefing Friday evening.

Footage from the scene showed two damaged trolleys stopped on the track near each other, and people were seen being loaded into ambulances. Multiple fire trucks and police cruisers were there as well, and Commonwealth Avenue was partially closed.

A man on board one of the trolleys said his was pushed from behind, with people inside thrown to the floor by the violent collision.

People nearby said the crash sounded like fireworks.

The trolleys are on the same side of the track, and were headed away from the city at the time of the crash.