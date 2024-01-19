revere

Accident in Revere shuts street for hours

By Asher Klein

A traffic accident closed a street in Revere, Massachusetts, on Friday for about two hours, police said.

Oak Island Street was closed for the accident from about noon to 2:15 p.m., Revere police said. They didn't share information about the nature of the accident or if anyone was hurt.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to police for more information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

