Acting Mayor Kim Janey to Be Sworn in During Historic Ceremony Wednesday

Kim Janey makes history as the first Black and first female mayor of Boston during an historic swearing in ceremony Wednesday.

The ceremony will be run by women of color who have broken barriers to become leaders in Massachusetts, starting at 11:45 a.m. in Boston City Hall.

Chief Justice Kimberly Budd, the first Black woman to lead the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, will administer the oath of office. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, the first woman of color to serve on the Boston City Council and to be elected to Congress in Massachusetts, will preside over the ceremony.

Reverend Willie Bodrick, II, Senior Pastor at the Twelfth Baptist Church, will deliver the invocation. Janey will be joined by her loved ones for the swearing in, according to city officials.

Janey, who previously served as president of the Boston City Council, takes over as the city's 55th mayor after Marty Walsh stepped down Monday night. Walsh was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as President Joe Biden's labor secretary and sworn in Tuesday.

Speaking with NBC10's Latoyia Edwards, Janey recently recognized the history of the moment and the people who paved the way for her, as well as the perspective she brings to City Hall.

"Certainly, the title changes, my office changes, I have a much bigger team, and that's exciting, because there is a lot of work to do," Janey said. "But I'm still Kim, and I believe that we have to stay focused on the work. And that's what I hope to do, and to bring my lived experience, my passion, and all that I can to this work, because it is so important."

A native of the city's Roxbury neighborhood, Janey became the first woman to represent Boston's 7th District in 2017. In addition to Roxbury, the district includes parts of the South End, Dorchester and Fenway.