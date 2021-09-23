After Fire Set Inside Revere Target Store, Authorities Seek Person Seen Nearby

Authorities are seeking a person who may know something about a pair of fires in and around a Target store in Revere, Massachusetts, Tuesday night, offering up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

A fire was lit in a trash can in a restroom in the lobby of the Target on Furlong Street. After firefighters were called at about 8:24 p.m., another fire was found in mulch along the side of the building, the State Fire Marshal's Office said Thursday.

Both fires were put out without anyone getting hurt, and investigators found video of a person wearing a Lakers shirt who was in the area when the fires were set.

“We believe this individual may have information that could help investigators,” Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-682-9229. The up-to-$5,000 award is for anyone who gives information that helps authorities stop, detect or solve an instance of arson.