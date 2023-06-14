After hours stuck on top of Providence street lamp, raccoon safely rescued

After being stuck for hours atop a street lamp that overlooks a major Rhode Island highway, a raccoon was rescued thanks to the teamwork of several emergency crews Tuesday evening.

The raccoon was spotted in between two lights on top of a post along Route 146 in Providence, before the Mineral Spring Avenue exit, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Rhode Island State Police told reporters on scene that the raccoon had been on the light since around 9 a.m. Tuesday — and they weren't sure how the critter got up there.

Environmental police got to the scene before 6:45 p.m., and worked with state police and RIDOT to get the raccoon down. Crews used a bucket truck and a snare to get the raccoon. The animal scampered off into the woods when it was brought down, and seemed just fine.