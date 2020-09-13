Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
remote learning

After Party, Mass. High School Switches to Remote Learning

The party held Friday night involved alcohol and a 'complete lack of safety precautions'

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Massachusetts high school scheduled to reopen this week with a hybrid learning model will now switch to remote-only learning after dozens of students attended a party without taking proper coronavirus-prevention measures, the principal said.

The party held Friday night involved alcohol and a "complete lack of safety precautions to protect against the spread of COVID," Lincoln-Sudbury Principal Bella Wong said in a letter to the school community.

Police who broke up the gathering said about 15 students ran into the woods, and 13 gave fake names to officers, she said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 21 mins ago

Patriots Ahead of Dolphins at Half in Opener

1 hour ago

Chilly Mornings Give Way to Sun Throughout New England

Because it's not clear exactly who attended the party, the Sudbury Board of Health is mandating that all high school students must undergo full remote learning for 14 days.

"After the intensity of hard work and planning that has been done to be able to start school with students in-person, we are profoundly disappointed at this sudden change of plans," she wrote.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

remote learningpartyLincoln-SudburyLincoln-Sudbury Regional High School
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us