Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Air Force

Airman From NH Dies in Accident at US Air Base in Kuwait

Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette “was a valued member of the Patriot Wing and there are no words that can heal the pain his loss brings,” said the commander of the 439th Airlift Wing, Col. Craig C. Peters

By Asher Klein

Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Oullette
U.S. Military photo

A member of the U.S. Air Force from New Hampshire died in an accident this week in Kuwait, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette, a 23-year-old airman from Merrimack, died Monday in a non-combat accident involving an all-terrain vehicle on the flight line, where aircraft are parked and serviced, at Ali Al Salem Air Base near the border with Iraq. The incident is under investigation, according to the Department of Defense.

Ouellette was part of the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, out of Massachusetts' Westover Air Reserve Base. His deployment was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the United States' and allies' fight against ISIS, officials said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Mass Cash 39 mins ago

Four $100K Massachusetts Lottery Prizes Remain Unclaimed

1 hour ago

Here's Why Officials Say 1 Wedding Could Undo Maine's Coronavirus Fight

“Ronald was a valued member of the Patriot Wing and there are no words that can heal the pain his loss brings,” said the commander of the 439th Airlift Wing, Col. Craig C. Peters, in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Air ForceKuwaitOperation Inherent ResolveRonald J. Ouellette
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us