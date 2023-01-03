Alleged Drugged Driver Leads Police on Two Chases, Ending in Rollover Crash

An allegedly drugged driver is accused of leading police on two separate chases overnight, the second of which ended in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the situation began when the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Michael J. Goncalves of Plymouth, refused to stop for a trooper who was trying to pull him over for a license plate violation around 1:40 a.m. Goncalves sped off at speeds close to 100 mph, according to police. The trooper stopped following him when he got off the highway heading to Route 3A in Plymouth.

Later, around 2:45 a.m. Plymouth police spotted the vehicle on Ship Pond Road in their town and tried again to stop it. Goncalves again drove off. At this point police used stop sticks on Long Pond Road, but they didn't stop the car.

Troopers spotted him again about 10 minutes later on Route 3 and began another chase. They again used stop sticks. Goncalves kept driving after hitting the sticks, but lost control around Exit 22 and rolled the car. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was in the car.

Investigators believe Goncalves was on narcotics during the chases.

Goncalves was charged with OUI-drugs, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic and vehicle-related charges. He is scheduled for arraignment at Plymouth District Court Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.