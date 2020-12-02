Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Lynn Store, Vehicle: Police

A man is facing drunk driving charges after police said he crashed his vehicle into a store then another vehicle Wednesday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The crash happened outside the Walgreens on Broadway at 10:53 a.m., police said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of facial injuries, according to police.

The building sustained some structural damage from the crash and Inspectional Services was called in to investigate, police said.

The driver is expected to be charged with operating under the influence of liquor. It's unclear when he will be arraigned or if he has an attorney.