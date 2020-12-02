Local

Two Shootings Reported in Lynn Overnight

Two shootings broke out at 11 p.m. on Eastern Avenue and Jefferson Street in Lynn

By Mary Markos

A man was taken to the hospital after police responded to two shootings around the same time in Lynn, Massachusetts Tuesday night.

Police received several calls for gunshots in the area of East Highland Street just after 11 p.m. Shortly after, an officer was flagged down by a driver with the victim on Eastern Avenue. An 18 year-old man was in the car with several gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police say he was "uncooperative" with officers. The victim was taken to Mass. General Hospital with what police believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A home and another car on Jefferson Street were riddled with bullets but no one else was injured, according to authorities.

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made. No further information was immediately available.

