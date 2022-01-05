Father of Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Arrested

An arrest has been made in connection with the case of missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

The girl's father, Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with felony second-degree assault arising form 2019 conduct against Harmony, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities said that despite the arrest, the search for Harmony continues.

Adam Montgomery is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, a young girl last seen in 2019, is asked to call 603-203-6060.

Police in Manchester said at a press conference Friday that they were only notified of Harmony's disappearance last week when they received a call from the state's Division for Children, Youth and Families. She had reportedly not been seen since late 2019.

Police have not said who Harmony was supposed to be living with over the last two years.

"The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated," the department said in a statement Friday.

Detectives have been investigating "non-stop" since becoming aware that Harmony was missing, the department added. They are working in conjunction with DCYF and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The FBI has also joined the investigation.

Can you help us locate 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery who was last seen in the fall of 2019? Today, @mht_nh_police announced that the reward for information has increased to $33,000. You can submit tips by calling or texting 603-203-6060. pic.twitter.com/SPxlmpbIsj — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) January 5, 2022

"At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony. I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said Friday.

The last time she was seen, Aldenberg said, was during a Manchester police call for service in October of 2019 at a residence in the city. He said it's possible she was seen somewhere else since that time, however.

"For us to have a two year delay, that is extremely concerning. That's not something that happens to us on a regular basis," he said. "It doesn't happen every day."

Aldenberg said investigators have spoken with "many family members," but wouldn't reveal whether that includes her parents or who it was that reported her as missing. He said the last time she was enrolled in school was in Massachusetts.

Authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire, are looking for a child who was last seen two years ago.

No Amber Alert has been issued, he said, because investigators have not met the threshhold for issuing one, given that there is no specific information about who Harmony might be with or a vehicle she might be in.

New Hampshire's child advocate told NBC10 Boston Tuesday that this case is very unusual.

"It's very rare that a child would not be accountable for two years," said Moira O'Neill, the child advocate for New Hampshire, an independent oversight agency that monitors all children's services provided by the state.

She can't go into specifics about Harmony's case, but said her office typically investigates when a report of a missing child comes in.

In a statement Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said, "State and federal law requires us to protect the confidentiality of children and families served by and individuals engaged with the Division of Children, Youth and Families."

Aldenberg has said he would like to know why it took so long for Harmony to be reported missing, but for now, he's focused on trying to find her.

"We have to operate under the assumption that she's alive and well somewhere," he said. "And somebody knows something."

Harmony is described as 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711 or lead investigator Detective Jack Dunleavy at (603) 792-5561. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Manchester Crimeline (603) 624-4040.

A reward is being offered in connection with the case.