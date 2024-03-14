Massachusetts

‘Assaultive' person arrested in Weymouth school parking lot, police say

"Staff at the school took immediate action with the students to ensure their safety," police said of the incident at Hamilton Primary School

By Asher Klein

Hamilton Primary School in Weymouth, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

Police used a stun gun as they arrested a person in a primary school parking lot in Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Thursday, officials said.

The person "became assaultive," Weymouth police said in a statement that noted officers were at Hamilton Primary School Thursday morning. They used a Taser during the arrest.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the altercation or if anyone was hurt. The person who was arrested was only identified as being male.

"Staff at the school took immediate action with the students to ensure their safety," police said.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWeymouthWeymouth Police Department
