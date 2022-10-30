Local

Harmony Montgomery

At Vigil, Harmony Montgomery's Mom Says Next Step Is Finding Her Daughter's Body

Crystal Sorey, the mother of Harmony Montgomery, says she won't be satisfied until they learn where her daughter's body is located

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Less than a week after Harmony Montgomery's father was charged with murder in the presumed death of his daughter, the little girl's mother says she won't be satisfied until her daughter's body is found.

Crystal Sorey was among more than a dozen people who attended a vigil Saturday at Stark Park in Manchester, New Hampshire. Dressed in a Minnie Mouse outfit -- her daughter's favorite cartoon character -- Sorey said she wants to make sure her daughter is honored in every way possible, even if it means wearing a goofy costume on Halloween weekend.

Adam Montgomery is accused of beating Harmony to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing the body by March 4, 2020. Still, no one knows where Harmony's body is located. Sorey has repeatedly said she wants justice for her daughter and to make sure that anyone who played a role in Harmony's death is held accountable, but the big question still remains, where is she?

“Now, the next step is finding her still, and fighting for justice,” Sorey said.

Following the arrest of Adam Montgomery in the murder of Harmony Montgomery, court documents are shining a new light on what his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, told investigators this summer.

Sorey previously told NBC10 Boston investigators that someone is now cooperating with the investigation, but she isn't allowed to reveal who that person is.

Recently-filed court records show Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, was interviewed by investigators in June and told police that "Harmony had been murdered in December 2019" by Adam Montgomery, and that Adam had encouraged Kayla "on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony's whereabouts, basically giving Kayla a 'cover story' and telling her that as long as she stuck to the cover story everything would be OK."

