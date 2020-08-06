August Is Boston Black Restaurant Month. Here's Where to Celebrate

Black business leaders are urging people to patronize Black-owned restaurants in Boston during the month of August, saying such eateries have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition, the Boston Black Restaurant event encourages people to eat at some of the over 70 Black-owned eateries in the city and share the experience on social media using the hashtag #BostonBlackRestaurant Month.

A list of Black-owned restaurants in the city can be found here.

The coalition was formed in a bid to preserve Black-owned restaurants and the bars in the city amid the pandemic, which has hit communities of color particularly hard.

Nia Grace, owner of the popular Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen in the South End – who helped form the coalition – told Boston.com the group would be promoting Black owned business throughout the month and launching giveaways as part of the event.