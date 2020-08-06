With a little over a month left before the new school year is set to begin, the Boston Public School system is still trying to figure out how students will return in the fall.

The Boston School Committee held a meeting Wednesday to discuss plans, which they said will be driven by science, but noted that an increase in coronavirus cases could cause them to change their approach. New protocols to open schools are expected to cost a minimum of $50 million.

In a recent survey sent out by the district, about 40% of people said they would prefer to a hybrid learning model, compared to about 29% who want remote learning only. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh ruled out a full reopening for in-person learning in the fall late last month.

But the Boston Teachers Union said, “It is clear to us at this point that the district is not ready to start hybrid in-person education in September," in an email Wednesday evening.

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell echoed that message in a push to start the school year remotely, stating that the district is “not ready to safely and effectively achieve a hybrid plan."

School officials in Boston are still deciding whether classes will be fully remote in the fall.

State-issued guidelines require desks to be spaced at least three feet apart in classrooms and masks to be worn by students in second grade and above for in-person learning.

Some stakeholders are raising concerns over practical issues posed by some of those requirements. Ana Arroyo Montano, both a teacher and a parent in the Boston Public School system, said she's seen the plan and she’s not convinced.

"There's not the proper things in place right now for our kids to be safe, so when a parent asks me, I will say I would have to opt out," Arroyo Montano said.