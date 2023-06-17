RI man arrested after allegedly robbing Citizens Bank

A Rhode Island man who was released from a correctional institution in late April has been arrested in connection to a ban robbery in Cranston, police said.

According to Cranston police, 58-year-old Gino Rotondo was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a self-storage unit.

Earlier Friday, authorities allege it was Rotondo who robbed the Citizens Bank, located at 1030 Park Avenue, just before noon. The suspect gave a note to the teller demanding cash and got away with an undisclosed amount on a blue BMX-style bicycle. Police said no weapon was shown, and no one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at the bank, and members of the Cranston Police Department immediately recognized him as Rotondo, whose residence is a few blocks from the bank, police said.

Investigators learned Rotondo had been released from the adult correctional institution less than two months earlier, on April 23, after posting bail for several criminal charges for firearm and drug offenses that were filed after a 16-hour standoff with North Providence police in July 2022.

As the department's special reaction team was executing a search warrant at Rotondo's Leslie Street residence, investigators learned Rotondo might be hiding in a self-storage unit on Phenix Avenue, police said.

Two detectives responded to the self-storage unit and found Rotondo, who had been sleeping there. Police say he had a small amount of cash on him, as well as clothing matching what was seen in the bank surveillance photographs.

Rotondo was arrested and held overnight at Cranston Police Headquarters.

“I credit the patrol officers, detectives, and Special Response Team for working together to quickly identify the suspect and take him into custody without incident hours after the robbery,” Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist said in a statement, citing Rotondo's "lengthy history," including illegally possessing firearms and refusing commands from police.

Rotondo is being charged with second degree robbery. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney. According to police, Rotondo was also wanted on an arrest warrant lodged by the Coventry Police Department for shoplifting and violation of a no contact order.