Authorities Identify 86-Year-Old Woman Hit and Killed in Malden

Authorities have identified an 86-year-old woman who was hit and killed while walking Monday in Malden, Massachusetts.

Athena Hartwell, a resident of a nearby elderly housing facility, died after being hit by an SUV on Huntington Street, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday. The SUV burst through the door of an auto shop and hit Hartwell before coming to rest atop a brick wall, according to investigators.

Hartwell was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver, who remained at the scene of the crash, was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The driver, identified only as a 28-year-old Malden man, was citing for driving with a suspended license. Prosecutors say a court date has not been scheduled.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Witnesses said they heard a loud boom and saw the woman stricken near her walker, while the driver was dazed. A manager at a nearby business said the woman routinely walked around the block.

Prosecutors are investigating with state and local police.

Police had told city officials of the accident in front of the Econo Lodge on Hunting Street, according to a tweet from the city sent earlier in the day. Officials urged the public to avoid the area of the accident at the time.