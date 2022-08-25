Authorities Identify Four Relatives Dead After Triple Homicide-Suicide Case in Lynn

Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to police.

According to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office, Kahosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66, and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34 at 98 Rockaway Street.

She then allegedly shot and killed her brother-in-law's father, Abdul Halin, 56, in his vehicle outside of 44 Laighton Street, the DA's office said.

Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston they heard about 30 gunshots coming from a home on Rockaway Street at about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. It was one of three crime scenes, all within a mile of each other.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Four people, all related, are dead after gunshots rang out in Lynn.

By the time police tracked Sharifi down to a Stop and Shop on Washington Street in Lynn about an hour and a half later, she was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, prosecutors said.

Police have stressed there is no danger to the public.

#BREAKING: 2 men shot and killed on Rockaway St. in Lynn around 2:45p, DA tells @NBC10Boston



Neighbor tells me she heard 10 shots, then there was a 2-3 min. pause, before 20 more shots fired pic.twitter.com/suPZ2IsWMZ — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) August 23, 2022

One woman, who lives near the Rockaway Street crime scene and didn't want to be identified, described what she heard on Tuesday to NBC10 Boston.

"The first time was like ten, ten really loud bangs, but after three minutes again, over 20 shots, pow, pow, pow," she said. "One after another one, and this is when I went literally on the floor because it was shots, and my neighbors came out, everybody was outside."

The Essex County District Attorney’s office is investigating the case. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are still investigating witnesses. They have not said what may have led up to these shooting deaths.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.