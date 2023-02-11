Authorities Investigate Incident at Manchester Airport

Authorities are investigating a security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Passengers had to be re-screened and roads were closed while authorities were investigating.

MHT appreciates everyone's patience and cooperation as we work to ensure your safety and return to normal operations. As always, please check with your airline to confirm flight information. — Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (@flymanchester) February 11, 2023

State Police, Homeland Security and Emergency Management are monitoring the situation.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is urging passengers to confirm their flight information.