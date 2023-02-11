Local

New Hampshire

Authorities Investigate Incident at Manchester Airport

By Irvin Rodriguez

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Passengers had to be re-screened and roads were closed while authorities were investigating.

State Police, Homeland Security and Emergency Management are monitoring the situation.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is urging passengers to confirm their flight information.

