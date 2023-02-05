Local

Authorities Looking for Missing 13-Year-Old in New Hampshire

Mary Sanborn was last seen on Feb. 3 at 9:30 p.m. walking away from her home.

Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl in Winchester, New Hampshire, who was last seen on Friday.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 115 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the Winchester Police Department at 603-355-2000

