Authorities looking for missing Dorchester teen

Boston Police are looking for the public's assistance to find a missing teenager from Dorchester.

14-year-old Olivia Bird last seen at about 9:11 PM, on Thursday at the KFC in Columbia Rd.

She was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black high-top Converse sneakers.

Bird is described as 5’4”, 160 lbs., blonde hair with a scar on her forehead.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 617-343-4335.