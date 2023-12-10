Authorities looking for missing elderly couple in Newton

Authorities are trying to locate an elderly couple who have not been seen since Friday.

Newton Police say 80-year-old Toshimichi Shinohara and his wife 76-year-old Lillian Shinohara were last seen leaving their son's house in Newton and were believed to be driving to Stowe before driving back to their home in Falmouth.

Authorities say they left at around noon on Friday on their 2012 black Volvo XC70 with MA registration 4VY386.

The car was last seen on Saturday morning in Brewster, NY, near the Connecticut state line.

Toshimichi is described an Asian male with white hair and a white mustache, last seen wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans, and a beige baseball hat.

Lillian is described as an Asian female with black hair and a noticeably slow walk.

If anyone sees them or has information about them, you are urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Newton Police Department at (617) 796-2100.