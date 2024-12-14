Authorities across New England on the lookout for accused police shooter

Vermont State Police released a new photo and new details overnight about a man wanted for allegedly shooting a police officer in St. Johnsbury on Friday afternoon.

The search continues for 38-year-old Scott Mason, of St. Johnsbury, and state police said they are working with local, state and federal law enforcement partners and has alerted agencies across New England to be on the lookout for him. The state also activated a Blue Alert, which can be activated any time a police officer has been injured or killed in the line of duty and a dangerous suspect remains at large.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday when St. Johnsbury police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at Mason's apartment at 261 Portland St. Upon arrival, a St. Johnsbury police officer was shot at least one time and wounded.

Police had initially released the photo at below right of Mason on Friday night in the wake of the shooting, and released the second photo of him at below left overnight. He is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

State police are urging members of the public "to be vigilant and take reasonable precautions," including locking doors to their homes and vehicles and remaining aware of their surroundings at all times.

Anyone who sees Mason is urged not to approach him, as he is considered "armed and dangerous," and to immediately call 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637, calling 844-84-VTIPS or visiting https://vtips.us.

Mason is currently wanted on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on 26 counts of forgery that are unconnected to Friday's shooting. The warrant is extraditable throughout New England and New York and carries $5,000 bail.

State police said they are not identifying the injured officer at this time. He remains hospitalized at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and is undergoing treatment. His condition was reported to be stable as of late Friday night and he is expected to survive.

"The thoughts of all VSP members are with him and his family, and the state police thanks the community for its outpouring of support," state police said in a statement.

Roads in the immediate area of the shooting that were closed in the immediate aftermath of the incident have since reopened. But state police said community members should expect to see a continued law enforcement presence throughout the area while the investigation is ongoing.