Authorities locate stolen dump truck

Boston Police have located a dump truck after seeking the public's help to find it after it was reported stolen on Sunday.
Police say it was stolen from the area of 254 Everett Street in Brighton.
The car is described as a red and grey Cicconi and Sons Dump truck with Massachusetts registration V27129.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4256.
