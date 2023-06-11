Local

Authorities locate stolen dump truck

Police say it was stolen from the area of 254 Everett Street in Brighton.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Boston Police

Boston Police have located a dump truck after seeking the public's help to find it after it was reported stolen on Sunday.

The car is described as a red and grey Cicconi and Sons Dump truck with Massachusetts registration V27129.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4256.

