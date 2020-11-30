Authorities Still Searching for Serial Attacker in Waltham

Police are still searching for a serial attacker in Waltham, Massachusetts, who they believe is behind 10 unprovoked assaults in recent weeks.

Waltham police said they believe the same male suspect is responsible for 10 separate incidents in which men were assaulted and sometimes struck in the face or head with an object. Police said they have no reports of a firearm being used during any of the assaults.

Five of the incidents occurred near the Gardencrest apartment complex, and another five in the city’s downtown. The attacks have occurred between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Both Waltham police and Massachusetts State Police patrolled Sunday night near Gardencrest, including a helicopter overhead to keep a lookout.

Police released video of the suspect they believe has committed 10 random acts of violence.

Residents are trying to make sense of the seemingly-random incidents.

“I have no idea why someone would do this, and it scares me, it really terrifies me," said Jackie Sol, a Waltham resident.

“I walk my dog. He can be outside and hurt me," said Cris Elias, another Waltham resident.

The most recent attack was reported Friday night by a man who said he was hit in the face by a blunt object.

Pete Faccenda lives at Gardencrest, and believes the suspect is hiding in the brush by the old railroad tracks.

“It’s easy to hide in the track area or behind the dumpster and come out when someone comes to dump their trash,” said Faccenda.

Police released surveillance video Saturday evening of a suspect they believe might be responsible. One video shows the suspect walking, and the other shows him running away.

One of the victims said he was smoking a cigarette by the dumpster near his apartment when he was brutally assaulted by the man with a blunt object.

A mailman at the apartment complex was also attacked.

“All my neighbors are theorizing he mapped this out. Obviously he’s good at it because 10 random incidents and not getting caught, it’s just more than luck,” said Faccenda.

Waltham police urged residents who live in the area to be aware of their surroundings and to contact police with any information.

“My husband will come and pick me up and make sure that I walk the other person to their car because we're so scared," Sol said.

Waltham police posted the video to their Facebook page Saturday evening, asking the public to help them identify the individual seen in the video. The person is a suspect in the recent string of unprovoked assaults around the city, police said.