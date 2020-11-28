Waltham Police Release Video of Suspect Wanted in String of Random Attacks

Police have released surveillance videos that show a man they suspect is responsible for randomly attacking 10 men in less than three weeks in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Waltham police posted the video to their Facebook page Saturday evening, asking the public to help them identify the individual seen in the video. The person is a suspect in the recent string of unprovoked assaults around the city, police said.

#BREAKING: @WalthamMAPolice just released surveillance videos of the man suspected of randomly attacking 10 men since Nov. 10. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/nwe8qiIAba — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) November 28, 2020

The most recent attack happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Chestnut Street. It was the tenth time a man had been randomly attacked in Waltham since Nov. 10.

"A guy that was just struck by a metal pipe,” Angel Farrell said of the attack. "Just hearing about it — it was kind of shocking, you know. And, like I said, it’s so close to home.”

All of the unprovoked attacks have happened between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. while the victims were walking alone in the city. The victims were attacked from behind, police said.

“How someone could get away with these attacks in Waltham is crazy,” said David Hay, who lives just feet away from where Friday's attack happened.

Hay says he never saw or heard anything.

“I was upstairs in my room — my bedroom. It overlooks the street. I got the window pulled up, I got the captain’s windows up there. So, I’m looking," he said. "I’m actually — I’m on my computer and every once in a while I look to the left and I’m looking down the street. I didn’t see or hear anything.”

There have now been a series of 10 attacks in Waltham, Massachusetts over the last few weeks, but police believe the attacks are connected.

The first five attacks happened at the sprawling GardenCrest apartment complex, but more recent attacks have happened in the downtown area near Chestnut and Charles streets.

Speaking in Spanish, David Cameros told NBC10 Boston that he was one of the 10 victims.

Cameros says he was outside the apartment complex smoking when the suspect whacked him in the head with what he thinks was a bat. The attack left him with a fractured skull among other injuries.

With the attacks on Waltham residents so random, Farrell says he is staying inside except to go to work.

“I’m staying inside, you know? I go to work, I go home, I stay inside,” he said.

Waltham police said Friday night there had been yet another attack. They are investigating if it's connected to the previous nine that have taken place since Nov. 10.

Police have asked Waltham residents, regardless of where they live in the city, to be extra aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600 (option 4) or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.