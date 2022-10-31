Local

‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim, Expected to Be IDed: Sources

By Kathy Curran and Matt Fortin

The Boston Division of the FBI is preparing to announce "a significant development" in a case involving the state's oldest unidentified homicide victim, the agency has announced.

Sources have told the NBC10 Boston Investigators that officials are expected to announce the identity of the "Lady of the Dunes," an unidentified murder victim found in Provincetown in 1974.

A news conference will be held by the FBI, Massachusetts State Police, the Provincetown Police Department, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office to announce the development.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

You can watch the announcement live at 11 a.m. on this story. Check back for updates.

