‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim, Expected to Be IDed: Sources

The Boston Division of the FBI is preparing to announce "a significant development" in a case involving the state's oldest unidentified homicide victim, the agency has announced.

Sources have told the NBC10 Boston Investigators that officials are expected to announce the identity of the "Lady of the Dunes," an unidentified murder victim found in Provincetown in 1974.

A news conference will be held by the FBI, Massachusetts State Police, the Provincetown Police Department, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office to announce the development.

#BREAKING: A significant development in connection with the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts will be announced at an 11 am news conference at #FBI Boston with @MassStatePolice, Provincetown Police, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office, & @DMAnews1. — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) October 31, 2022

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

