Autopsy results pending for Worcester student who died after spicy chip challenge

An autopsy has been conducted on the 14-year-old student from Worcester, Massachusetts, who died last week after eating an extremely spicy chip as part of a viral social media challenge.

"We have conducted an autopsy in this case, and manner [of death] is pending," said Timothy McGuirk, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. "There are no updates beyond that."

McGuirk said autopsies are typically conducted within 48 hours of the body being received by the chief medical examiner's office. The full autopsy report is a private medical record, and he said it will not be released publicly.

Harris Wolobah, a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, died on Friday, officials said. His mother told NBC10 Boston that the family believes the teenager died of complications from the One Chip Challenge.

The One Chip Challenge is a social media challenge that involves eating purportedly the spiciest tortilla chip in the world, then waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something for relief. The chip, made by Paqui, comes in a coffin container and has a warning that it should be kept away from children, is only for adults to eat, and shouldn't be eaten by anyone who's sensitive to spicy food or with an allergen.

Anyone who has difficulty breathing, faints or has extended nausea is urged to seek medical assistance, according to a Paqui web page for the One Chip Challenge.

A social media trend has caused some children to vomit and sweat profusely after participating in the challenge, prompting some principals in California to issue a warning last year.

Harris' mother, Lois Walobah, told NBC10 Boston that she was called to the school by a nurse on Friday and that her son had told him a classmate gave him the chip, leaving him with a bad stomach ache. He felt better after they went home, but at 4:30 p.m., when he was about to leave for basketball tryouts, his brother yelled that he'd passed out, she said. Harris was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Worcester police spokesperson has confirmed the agency is investigating the teenager’s death but hasn't said whether the investigation is focused on any potential criminal activity.

Lois Wolobah said her son should have been sent to the hospital instead of home after going to the nurse's office, and wants others to know about the chips to prevent further tragedies.

A Worcester Public Schools spokesman confirmed Monday that Harris was feeling sick and went to the nurse's office, then went home with family after parents were called before dying later that day.

NBC10 Boston has asked the district why Harris was sent home from the nurse's office rather than to the hospital, as well as whether the district will take further action on the chips.

The One Chip Challenge has been around for several years. Last year, some school principals in California's Bay Area issued a warning over the chips, saying students had to be sent home.

A representative for Paqui told the TODAY show in a statement last year that the company takes "safety very seriously and have worked hard to ensure our products are properly and clearly labeled with allergen and safety information," adding, "It is our intent that consumers take on this challenge with a full understanding of what it is and if it is appropriate for them."

In a statement issued Sunday, Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez called Harris "a rising star."

"It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore scholar at Doherty Memorial High School," she said. "As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him."

The school district has been offering grief counseling and social emotional support for students and staff this week.

One of Harris' coaches, Douglas Hill, said he was stunned to learn one of his star players had died.

“The first thing was shock, like when they said the name, I had to literally ask a hundred times, like if this was him,” he said. "Very quiet kid when you first meet him, not a child of many words -- smiled, very positive. In a million years, you never would’ve imagined any kid, nevertheless Harris, so it was definitely difficult.”

“Wherever he was going he was making sure he was playing the game of basketball," Hill added. "I just hope this is going to bring awareness and hopefully we stop this all in all.”

