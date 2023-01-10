Avenue Deli in Lexington Opens New Location in Newton Centre

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A deli in the northwest suburbs has been joined by another location a few miles to the south.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Avenue Deli in Lexington Center has expanded to a new outlet in Newton Centre, taking over the space on Beacon Street that had been home to Caprese Cafe & Pizzeria. The menu for the new spot includes a wide variety of sandwiches including corned beef, pastrami, egg salad, salami, bologna, and liverwurst, along with soups, salads, pizza, fish and chips, chicken fingers, and more.

Avenue Deli was established in 2009, coming under new ownership in 2013; it had once been located in Watertown.

The address for the new outlet of Avenue Deli is 1134 Beacon St, Newton, MA, 02461. Its website can be found at https://www.avenuedelinewton.com/