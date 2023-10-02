Backers of proposed Boston LGBTQ Museum lay out fundraising goals

Leaders of a nascent push to open a museum focused on more than two centuries of LGBTQ history in Boston say they are looking to raise $100 million over the next decade.

Their initial five-year fundraising target is to collect $2 million to $6 million, which would allow the museum to operate in a temporary space before settling into a potentially larger venue capable of supporting artists and programming, said Jean Dolin, the initiative's founding member.

Dolin, whose "Portraits of Pride" exhibits have been displayed on Boston Common and City Hall Plaza, said Monday that the launch of the Boston LGBTQ Museum of Art, History and Culture is long overdue.

"It is telling the history of the movement from the 1800s all the way to today, everything that has happened -- marriage equality, for instance," Dolin told reporters Monday morning as LGBTQ History Month was getting underway. "I think there is an element of teaching the younger generation the work that had to take place to get us here today, where LGBTQ people can somewhat be free and somewhat be respected in society with dignity. There's also another piece in my vision, where we want to support LGBTQ artists, making sure that they are paid and that they can thrive economically through our institution. "

The museum's board members planned to register as a nonprofit organization on Monday, which Dolin said will help the group start applying for grant funding and seeking private donations.