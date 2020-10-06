Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about the Shared Streets and Spaces grant program and give an update on the state's coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. from the Olde Main Street Pub in Salem. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll are also scheduled to attend. The Shared Streets and Spaces program is aimed at helping to create space for socially distanced commerce, dining and walking.

Massachusetts reported 20 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 460 newly confirmed cases Monday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,315 and its confirmed caseload to more than 132,900.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests has topped 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were more than 470 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, and nearly 90 in intensive care units.

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to 6,174 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.

Gov. Charlie Baker says the Shared Streets and Spaces program, which launched in June as a way to provide funds to local communities to expand sidewalks, curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots, could become part of the "permanent architecture" with respect to how businesses operate.

Massachusetts hospitals say they are preparing for a long winter as COVID-19 cases continue to spike here and across the globe. The numbers are still not as high as what the state saw in the spring, but health officials say they are still concerned.

Lowell General Hospital told The Boston Globe they are seeing three times the number of coronavirus patients as they were as recently as a month ago. Lowell is one of the 23 communities currently included in the red, or highest-risk, categories on the state's COVID map.

Southcoast Health said its hospitals have seen COVID-19 cases double in the last two weeks. And UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester has also seen a steady increase.