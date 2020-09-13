Local

South Boston

Baker, Walsh To Appear at Vietnam Memorial Rededication Ceremony

The ceremony will kick off from the Medal of Honor Park

By Josh Sullivan

The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will participate in the South Boston Vietnam Memorial Rededication Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is the 39th year of the annual ceremony. It will be held at Medal of Honor Park, located at 775 East First Street in South Boston.

The featured speaker will be Army General Stanley McCrystal. Medal of Honor recipient General Thomas G. Kelly will also be there, as well as family members of the 25 servicemen from South Boston who died in the Vietnam War. Congressman Stephen Lynch will also be there.

