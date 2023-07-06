Beaches in Wareham closed due to bacteria

Five beaches in Wareham, Massachusetts, are closed after testing found high levels of bacteria in the water, the town's Health Department said Thursday.

Briarwood, Forbes, Point Independence, Swifts, and Pinehurst are closed to swimming until further notice.

The Wareham Board of Health and Barnstable County Lab are monitoring the situation.

Barnstable County tests water at its beaches weekly for issues like fecal matter contamination and cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. These issues can make contact with the water dangerous for people and pets.

More details were not immediately available.