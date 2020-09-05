Local

Beautiful Stretch of Weather for Labor Day Weekend

Perhaps you’ve heard. (We’ve only been talking about it since Monday.)

A superb stretch of early autumn weather is on tap this weekend. Fresh mornings, mild afternoons…they’re all here for the taking. Sun will dominate today, but some high clouds could make it in tomorrow as a weak disturbance makes its way through New England. Breezes will remain on the light side too, as a quiet high pressure system sits overhead.

The breezes will stiffen on Labor Day, however as the high moves offshore. Although all weekend days look great for the beach, today may be the best day to hit the sand. Onshore winds Sunday and Monday will knock us back a bit in the afternoon at the water’s edge, so it might be a little chilly.

Next week we’re gearing up for another fine stretch through midweek. Humidity should climb – and eventually fuel a few storms – by Thursday. After this long, dry stretch, it will be a welcome sight.

Be safe, have fun and enjoy this unofficial end to summer of 2020.

