Beautiful Sunday Before Rain Moves In Monday

We saw some frost for the first time this season across portions of the interior last night as temperatures dropped into the 30s! After a chilly start this morning, the late October sun will do its best to warm us up through this afternoon, but highs will only reach seasonable levels. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon ahead of a warm front which is associated with low pressure over the midwestern states and bring rain to the area tonight into Monday. Highs today will be in the mid 50s to 60s southern New England, upper 40s to mid 50s northern New England.

Clouding up tonight with rain developing from west to east and progressing north into central and northern New England by Monday morning as a warm front pushes through southern New England.

Rain could be locally heavy by daybreak and through the Monday morning commute, so do take it slowly. Lows tonight will be range from the mid 40s to around 50 south, 30s and 40 north.

The heaviest rain will lift to the north into central and northern New England during the day Monday, but we’ll still be left with lots of clouds southern areas along with the chance for showers much of Monday as low pressure over the Ohio Valley slowly advances eastward toward New England. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 60s south, 50s north.

Rain will redevelop Monday night and continue into the day on Tuesday as low pressure finally arrives.

The main concern for Tuesday is the locally heavy rain which may cause some urban street flooding and the potential for gusty winds, especially along the coastline.

Beyond that, the rest of the work week looks to remain unsettled as low pressure slowly moves off shore and loosens its grip on our area through the mid-week. To add insult to injury, another system may bring another period of heavy rain to the area by the end of the week.

Enjoy your Sunday!