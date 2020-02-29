Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus concerns

Bellingham Monitoring Students, Staff Who Traveled to Parts of World Affected By Coronavirus

Those students and staff members who recently traveled to effected areas have been asked to stay home from school next week "out of an abundance of caution"

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Pixabay

Bellingham Public Schools says it is monitoring a number of students and staff members who recently traveled to areas of the world that have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Recently, some of our students and staff members traveled to areas of the world in which the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) was present," the school department said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Under the direction of the Bellingham Board of Health, the students and staff members who have recently traveled to any effected areas have been asked to stay home from school next week "out of an abundance of caution."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 1 hour ago

2 Massachusetts State Troopers Injured Arresting Unruly Patron at Encore Casino

double stabbing investigation 3 hours ago

2 People Stabbed in Amesbury, Suspect in Custody

"There is no need for concern at this time as this is a precautionary measure," the statement continued.

The schools will continue to monitor the situation, disinfect classrooms each night, and take further actions if warranted, according to the statement.

It's not clear how many people were asked to stay home as a precaution.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus concernsMassachusettsbellingham board of health
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us