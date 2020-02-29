Bellingham Monitoring Students, Staff Who Traveled to Parts of World Affected By Coronavirus

Bellingham Public Schools says it is monitoring a number of students and staff members who recently traveled to areas of the world that have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Recently, some of our students and staff members traveled to areas of the world in which the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) was present," the school department said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Under the direction of the Bellingham Board of Health, the students and staff members who have recently traveled to any effected areas have been asked to stay home from school next week "out of an abundance of caution."

"There is no need for concern at this time as this is a precautionary measure," the statement continued.

The schools will continue to monitor the situation, disinfect classrooms each night, and take further actions if warranted, according to the statement.

It's not clear how many people were asked to stay home as a precaution.