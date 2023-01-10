Ben Affleck Spotted Serving Dunkin' at a Mass. Drive-Thru

It's well-known that movie star Ben Affleck loves his Dunkin' — he's often spotted drinking one — and now he's apparently serving them, too.

Affleck was spotted slinging drinks at a drive-thru in Medford on Tuesday — a woman who took a photo of the "Batman" and "Good Will Hunting" star, Lisa Mackay, told NBC10 Boston the movie star was quick-witted and funny when they talked.

.@BenAffleck working the drive-thru window @dunkindonuts in Medford, MA today



I just spoke with one of his customers who described him as “incredibly funny and quick-witted” handing her order



Photo credit: Lisa Mackay @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/HWapCHvBEa — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) January 10, 2023

We've reached out to Dunkin' to learn more about why Affleck was in the area — where, as Boston residents know already, he's from.

A film crew was spotted around noon breaking down a shoot at a Dunkin' location in Medford.

Affleck, who was raised in Cambridge, has a well-documented relationship with Dunkin'. A 2020 photo of him dropping an order of drinks outside his home even became a meme.