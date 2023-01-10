Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Spotted Serving Dunkin' at a Mass. Drive-Thru

We've reached out to Dunkin' to learn more about why Affleck was in the Boston area

By Asher Klein, Darren Botelho and Matt Fortin

Ben Affleck at a Dunkin' drive-thru in Medford, Massachusetts
@LisaMackay7/Instagram

It's well-known that movie star Ben Affleck loves his Dunkin' — he's often spotted drinking one — and now he's apparently serving them, too.

Affleck was spotted slinging drinks at a drive-thru in Medford on Tuesday — a woman who took a photo of the "Batman" and "Good Will Hunting" star, Lisa Mackay, told NBC10 Boston the movie star was quick-witted and funny when they talked.

We've reached out to Dunkin' to learn more about why Affleck was in the area — where, as Boston residents know already, he's from.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A film crew was spotted around noon breaking down a shoot at a Dunkin' location in Medford.

Ben Affleck isn't going anywhere, and Jennifer Lopez is sharing the special message her husband had engraved inside her engagement ring before he popped the question for the second time in April 2022.

Affleck, who was raised in Cambridge, has a well-documented relationship with Dunkin'. A 2020 photo of him dropping an order of drinks outside his home even became a meme.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, File
This file photo shows Ben Affleck at a Los Angeles Dunkin' on Sept. 16, 2022.

More Ben Affleck news

Jennifer Lopez Nov 29, 2022

Jennifer Lopez Says She Felt Like She ‘Was Going to Die' After Ben Affleck Breakup

celebrity couples Nov 21, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share New Sweet Video Together

This article tagged under:

Ben AffleckMassachusettsBostonMEDFORDDunkin'
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us